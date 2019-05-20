Costes’ triple leads Quad Cities to 7-5 win over Kane County

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Marty Costes hit a bases-clearing triple in the seventh inning, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 7-5 win over the Kane County Cougars on Monday.

The triple by Costes gave the River Bandits a 7-5 lead and capped a five-run inning for Quad Cities. Earlier in the inning, Austin Dennis hit an RBI single and Alex Holderbach scored on a catcher's interference call.

Cody Deason (3-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Kenny Hernandez (4-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.