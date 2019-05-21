Milwaukee hosts Cincinnati for home opener

Cincinnati Reds (21-26, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (28-21, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (0-4, 4.30 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (0-0, 1.69 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

The Brewers are 11-8 against opponents from the NL Central. Milwaukee's team on-base percentage of .324 is second in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the lineup with an OBP of .406.

The Reds have gone 5-12 against division opponents. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .215 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Jose Iglesias leads the team with an average of .296. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 19 home runs and is slugging .732. Yasmani Grandal is 10-for-34 with a double, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 13 home runs and is batting .251. Derek Dietrich is 5-for-22 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .249 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Reds: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Shaw: 10-day IL (wrist), Manny Pina: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Yasiel Puig: day-to-day (right shoulder sprain), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).