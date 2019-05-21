Clemson drops ACC tournament opener to Boston College in extra innings

Clemson sophomore Sam Weatherly (22) delivers a pitch. South Carolina faced Clemson in a baseball game at Fluor Field in Greenville Saturday, March 2, 2019 GWINN DAVIS / FOR THE STATE FOR THE STATE

Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee felt that his team needed to play well at this week’s ACC tournament to ensure that it reached the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers are off to a bad start.

No. 8 seed Clemson suffered a 7-5 loss to No. 12 seed Boston College in 11 innings Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina to open the ACC tournament.

The Eagles scored a pair of runs in extra innings to escape with the victory.

Clemson (33-24, 15-15) will face No. 1 seed Louisville (43-13, 21-9) on Thursday at 11 a.m. The Tigers may need a victory to reach the NCAA Tournament.

Clemson trailed 5-2 entering the bottom of the eighth inning against BC before scoring three runs to send the game to extra innings. But it wasn’t enough as BC outhit the Tigers 11-7. Clemson stranded 11 runners.

Cody Morissette hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs for Boston College, while Brian Dempsey and Joe Suozzi also homered.

Travis Marr got the start for the Tigers and allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings. Sam Weatherly followed and allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings. Jacob Hennessy, Owen Griffith, Carson Spiers, Holt Jones, Keyshawn Askew and Luke Sommerfeld also pitched in relief for Clemson.

Logan Davidson and Jordan Greene had a pair of hits each for the Tigers, while Michael Green drove in a pair of runs.