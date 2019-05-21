Wilson leads St. Lucie to 3-0 win over Dunedin

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Tommy Wilson allowed just one hit over seven innings, leading the St. Lucie Mets over the Dunedin Blue Jays in a 3-0 win on Tuesday.

Wilson (4-2) struck out five and walked one to pick up the win.

In the bottom of the second, St. Lucie took the lead on a solo home run by Jacob Zanon. The Mets then added single runs in the third and seventh innings. In the third, Blake Tiberi hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Cody Bohanek, while Matt Winaker hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Graham Spraker (4-1) went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Florida State League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The Blue Jays were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Mets' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.