Keller leads Indianapolis to 4-3 win over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Mitch Keller allowed just six hits over seven innings, leading the Indianapolis Indians over the Louisville Bats in a 4-3 win on Tuesday.

Keller (5-0) allowed one run while striking out six and walking one to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the third, Indianapolis added to its lead when Ke'Bryan Hayes hit an RBI double, driving in JB Shuck.

Louisville answered in the bottom of the inning when Christian Colon hit an RBI single, bringing home Rob Refsnyder to get within one.

The Indians later tacked on a run in both the fourth and sixth innings. In the fourth, Kevin Kramer hit a solo home run, while Will Craig hit an RBI double in the sixth.

Louisville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Refsnyder hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to cut the Indianapolis lead to 4-3.

Keury Mella (2-4) went five innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out four and walked two.