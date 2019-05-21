Aparicio hits walk-off single in 10th, Hickory beats Lexington 3-2

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Miguel Aparicio hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Hickory Crawdads beat the Lexington Legends 3-2 on Tuesday.

Jose Almonte scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Frainyer Chavez.

In the bottom of the first, Hickory scored on a single by Sherten Apostel that brought home Jonathan Ornelas. In the following at-bat, Melvin Novoa hit an RBI single, scoring Aparicio to give the Crawdads a 2-0 lead. Lexington answered in the third inning when Jackson Lueck hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Michael Gigliotti.

Jesus Linarez (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tyler Gray (2-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.