Marte’s double leads Richmond to 8-4 win over Reading

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Hamlet Marte hit a bases-clearing double in the first inning, leading the Richmond Flying Squirrels to an 8-4 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday.

The double by Marte came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Flying Squirrels a 4-0 lead. Later in the inning, Brandon Van Horn hit an RBI single, scoring Marte.

After Reading scored a run in the fourth on a home run by Darick Hall, the Fightin Phils cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Luke Williams hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Mickey Moniak.

The Flying Squirrels later added a run in the fifth and two in the seventh. In the fifth, Chris Shaw hit an RBI single, while Jonah Arenado hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Shaw doubled and singled, scoring two runs for Richmond.

Connor Overton (3-0) got the win in relief while Reading starter JoJo Romero (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the Fightin Phils, Arquimedes Gamboa tripled and singled.

Despite the loss, Reading is 4-2 against Richmond this season.