Rhinesmith, Mendez lift Hagerstown over Kannapolis 12-5
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Jacob Rhinesmith homered and singled, scoring three runs while driving in two as the Hagerstown Suns defeated the Kannapolis Intimidators 12-5 on Tuesday.
Ricardo Mendez doubled and singled twice with three RBIs for Hagerstown.
Hagerstown started the scoring in the first inning when Rhinesmith hit a two-run home run.
The Suns later added eight runs in the second and two in the sixth to finish off the blowout.
Hagerstown starter Jake Irvin (3-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Davis Martin (3-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up 10 runs and nine hits over 1 2/3 innings.
Hagerstown improved to 3-1 against Kannapolis this season.
