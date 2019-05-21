Kroon’s double leads Lakewood to 4-2 win over Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Matt Kroon hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning, leading the Lakewood BlueClaws to a 4-2 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the BlueClaws.

Hunter Stovall scored on the play to give the BlueClaws a 3-2 lead after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The BlueClaws tacked on another run in the eighth when Ben Pelletier scored when a runner was thrown out.

Dominic Pipkin (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Matthew Hammonds (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Despite the loss, Delmarva is 4-1 against Lakewood this season.