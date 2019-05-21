Smith leads Okla. City to 6-5 win over New Orleans

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Will Smith homered twice and had three hits as the Oklahoma City Dodgers topped the New Orleans Baby Cakes 6-5 on Tuesday.

Okla. City went up 4-1 in the fifth after Smith hit a two-run home run.

The Baby Cakes cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Isan Diaz hit a two-run double.

The Dodgers extended their lead in the eighth when Blake Gailen and Daniel Castro scored on an error.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

New Orleans saw its comeback attempt come up short after Matt Snyder hit an RBI single in the eighth inning and Wilkin Castillo scored on a wild pitch in the ninth to cut the Okla. City lead to 6-5.

Okla. City right-hander Daniel Corcino (3-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Hector Noesi (4-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up four runs and six hits over five innings.

For the Baby Cakes, Diaz doubled and singled, driving home two runs.