Abreu, Rojas spur Corpus Christi to 6-1 win over Amarillo

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Joshua Rojas hit a pair of solo home runs and three hits, and Bryan Abreu allowed just two hits over five innings as the Corpus Christi Hooks topped the Amarillo Sod Poodles 6-1 on Tuesday.

Abreu (2-1) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win.

Corpus Christi got on the board first in the fourth inning, scoring on a solo home run by Rojas.

After Corpus Christi added two runs in the fifth, the Sod Poodles cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Webster Rivas hit an RBI double, scoring Hudson Potts.

The Hooks later added single runs in the sixth, seventh and ninth innings to secure the victory.

Lake Bachar (0-2) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

For the Sod Poodles, Potts reached base three times.