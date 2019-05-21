Marinan, Lofstrom lead Dayton to 7-3 win over Lake County

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- James Marinan tossed a four-hit complete game and Morgan Lofstrom hit a three-run home run and had three hits, driving in four, as the Dayton Dragons topped the Lake County Captains 7-3 on Tuesday.

Marinan (2-5) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked three while allowing three runs.

Down 2-0, the Dragons took the lead for good in the second inning when Lofstrom homered to bring home Jay Schuyler and Dylan Harris.

The Dragons later tacked on four runs in the third, including a two-run single by Zeek White.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Evan Mitchell (0-1) went three innings, allowing seven runs and nine hits while striking out one in the Midwest League game.