Marlins ride 4-game win streak into matchup with Tigers

Miami Marlins (14-31, fifth in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-27, fourth in the NL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jose Urena (1-6, 4.44 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Tigers: Daniel Norris (2-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Tigers are 9-15 in home games. The Detroit pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.00. Spencer Turnbull leads the team with a 2.68 ERA.

The Marlins are 5-14 on the road. Miami has slugged .316, last in the majors. Neil Walker leads the team with a .413 slugging percentage, including 10 extra-base hits. The Marlins won the last meeting 5-4. Nick Anderson earned his first victory and Brian Anderson went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Joe Jimenez took his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaCoby Jones leads the Tigers with four home runs and has seven RBIs. Ronny Rodriguez is 8-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Anderson leads the Marlins with 14 RBIs and is batting .234. Jorge Alfaro is 5-for-31 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .183 batting average, 6.33 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O'Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (left oblique strain).