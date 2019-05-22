Wentz, Valenzuela spur Mississippi to 7-0 win over Jacksonville

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Luis Valenzuela had two hits and two RBI, and Joey Wentz allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Mississippi Braves defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7-0 on Wednesday.

Wentz (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out five.

Mississippi got on the board first in the third inning when Riley Unroe hit a two-run single.

The Braves later added one run in the fourth and two in the fifth and sixth to finish off the shutout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jorge Guzman (1-5) went five innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out three and walked four.

The Jumbo Shrimp were blanked for the 14th time this season, while the Braves' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

Mississippi remains undefeated against Jacksonville this season at 6-0.