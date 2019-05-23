Fort Myers beats Daytona 3-0

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Trey Cabbage scored on a groundout in the ninth inning, leading the Fort Myers Miracle to a 3-0 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Thursday.

The play, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Lewin Diaz hit a two-run double later in the inning.

Starter Charlie Barnes (3-2) got the win while John Ghyzel (3-2) took the loss in relief in the Florida State League game.

The Tortugas were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Miracle's staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.