Thomas, Aviles Jr. lift Biloxi over Mobile 11-4

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Dillon Thomas doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs as the Biloxi Shuckers defeated the Mobile BayBears 11-4 on Thursday.

Luis Aviles Jr. homered and singled with three RBIs for Biloxi.

Biloxi took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run single by Cooper Hummel.

Following the big inning, the BayBears cut into the deficit in the second inning when Jhoan Urena hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Shuckers later scored in four additional innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the fourth.

Biloxi starter Johan Belisario (4-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Max Herrmann (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing six runs and eight hits over 2 1/3 innings.

For the BayBears, Brandon Sandoval was a home run short of the cycle.