Vargas, Roberson carry Monterrey to 2-1 win over Yucatan

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Chris Roberson doubled and singled, and Cesar Vargas allowed just four hits over six innings as the Sultanes de Monterrey beat the Leones de Yucatan 2-1 on Thursday.

Vargas (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one while allowing one run.

Yucatan broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth when Hector Hernandez hit an RBI double, driving in Jonathan Jones.

Monterrey answered in the next half-inning, scoring two runs to take the lead for good. Ramon Rios and Ali Solis hit RBI singles en route to the one-run lead.

Yoanner Negrin (4-2) went seven innings, allowing two runs and eight hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Mexican League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

With the win, Monterrey improved to 5-1 against Yucatan this season.