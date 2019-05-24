Miller hits walk-off single, Amarillo beats Midland 5-4

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Owen Miller hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Amarillo Sod Poodles topped the Midland RockHounds 5-4 on Thursday.

Rodrigo Orozco scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Ivan Castillo and then went to third on a single by Castillo.

Earlier in the inning, Castillo singled, scoring Buddy Reed to tie the game 4-4.

The Sod Poodles cut the deficit to 4-3 when Castillo hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Chris Baker in the fifth.

Kyle Lloyd (2-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while John Gorman (2-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.