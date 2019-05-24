Carrillo scores winning run in 11th, Tabasco beats Monclova 4-3 in walk-off finish

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Jovan Rosa drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the 11th inning to score the winning run, as the Olmecas de Tabasco defeated the Acereros del Norte 4-3 on Thursday.

Steve Carrillo scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Gerson Manzanillo and then went to third on a wild pitch.

The Acereros tied the game 3-3 in the top of the ninth when Cesar Tapia hit an RBI single, scoring Juan Carlos Perez.

Tabasco starter Leuris Gomez went six innings, allowing two runs and seven hits while striking out four. Tony Guerra (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Adam Quintana (3-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Ronnier Mustelier doubled twice and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

Tabasco took advantage of some erratic Monclova pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.

Despite the loss, Monclova is 4-2 against Tabasco this season.