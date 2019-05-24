White Sox visit Minnesota, aim to build on Giolito’s solid performance

Chicago White Sox (23-26, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (33-16, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (3-4, 5.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (6-2, 3.39 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Twins are 8-3 against teams from the AL Central. Minnesota leads the American League in hitting with a .272 batting average, Jorge Polanco leads the club with an average of .344.

The White Sox are 12-13 on the road. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .311, led by Tim Anderson with a mark of .359. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 64 hits and is batting .344. Jonathan Schoop is 9-for-36 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 12 home runs and has 40 RBIs. Yoan Moncada is 9-for-38 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 8-2, .305 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Max Kepler: day-to-day (right knee), Nelson Cruz: 10-day IL (wrist), Mitch Garver: 10-day IL (ankle).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip).