Chicago opens 3-game series at home against Reds

Cincinnati Reds (22-27, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-19, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (2-2, 4.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (4-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hits the road to begin a three game series against Chicago.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Cubs are 9-6 against NL Central teams. The Chicago offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the team with a mark of .316.

The Reds are 6-13 against the rest of their division. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .216 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Jose Iglesias leads the team with a mark of .305. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 29 extra base hits and is batting .316. Kris Bryant has 17 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Iglesias leads the Reds with 46 hits and has 17 RBIs. Eugenio Suarez is 11-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .284 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Reds: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.25 ERA

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist inflammation), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Zach Duke: 10-day IL (right calf strain), Yasiel Puig: day-to-day (right shoulder sprain), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).