Trejo’s homer leads Hartford to 4-2 win over New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Alan Trejo hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 4-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Friday.

The home run by Trejo scored Colton Welker to give the Yard Goats a 3-2 lead.

The Yard Goats tacked on another run in the sixth when Manuel Melendez hit a solo home run.

Rayan Gonzalez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while New Hampshire starter Zach Logue (3-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Patrick Kivlehan doubled and singled twice for the Fisher Cats. Brock Lundquist singled twice, also stealing a base.

With the win, Hartford improved to 12-4 against New Hampshire this season.