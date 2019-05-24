Hanson leads Buffalo to 15-8 win over Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Alen Hanson hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Buffalo Bisons defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 15-8 on Friday.

The home runs by Hanson, both three-run shots, came in the first off Tyler Viza and in the sixth off Seth McGarry. Reese McGuire homered and doubled twice, driving home two runs in the win.

Zach Jackson (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Lehigh Valley starter Viza (0-4) took the loss in the International League game.

Lane Adams homered, doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs for the IronPigs.