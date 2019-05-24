Segovia hits walk-off single in 10th, Carolina beats Down East 6-5

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Joantgel Segovia hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Carolina Mudcats defeated the Down East Wood Ducks 6-5 on Friday.

Eddie Silva scored the game-winning run after he was hit with a pitch, advanced to second on a walk by Rob Henry and then went to third on an out.

The single by Segovia capped an improbable comeback for the Mudcats, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Payton Henry and R. Henry both drove in runs earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Wood Ducks took a 5-3 lead in the top of the 10th when Leody Taveras scored on a passed ball as part of a two-run inning.

Rodrigo Benoit (5-0) got the win in relief while Michael Matuella (2-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.