Weiss leads Kane County to 6-1 win over Beloit

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Ryan Weiss allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Kane County Cougars over the Beloit Snappers in a 6-1 win on Friday.

Weiss (2-4) allowed one run while striking out two and walking three to pick up the win.

With the game tied 1-1, the Cougars took the lead for good in the second inning when Zack Shannon singled to bring home Blaze Alexander.

Chase Cohen (4-5) went four innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out five and walked four.