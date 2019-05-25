Rangers put 5-game win streak on the line against Angels

Texas Rangers (25-23, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (22-28, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Minor (5-3, 2.64 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Angels: Tyler Skaggs (4-4, 5.01 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Angels are 5-15 against opponents from the AL West. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .327, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .435.

The Rangers are 15-15 against AL Texas has slugged .475, good for second in the majors. Joey Gallo leads the club with a .680 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 15 home runs. The Rangers won the last meeting 4-3. Drew Smyly notched his first victory and Shin-Soo Choo went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Texas. Cam Bedrosian took his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 20 extra base hits and is batting .287. Tommy La Stella has 18 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Gallo leads the Rangers with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .680. Rougned Odor is 8-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .280 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rangers: 8-2, .308 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (left ankle sprain), Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (finger), Kevan Smith: 7-day IL (concussion).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-day IL (quad), Elvis Andrus: 10-day IL (hamstring).