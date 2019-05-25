Hedges hits grand slam as Padres pound Blue Jays 19-4

San Diego Padres Austin Hedges celebrates in the dugout after he hit a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2019, in Toronto. Fred Thornhill

Austin Hedges connected for a grand slam, and the San Diego Padres hit a franchise-record seven home runs to romp past the Toronto Blue Jays 19-4 Saturday for their fifth straight win.

Wil Myers and Hunter Renfroe each hit two home runs and Ian Kinsler and Eric Hosmer also homered. The previous team record was six, set in Cincinnati on July 17, 1998.

Hedges hit his first career slam and drove in five runs. Myers went 2 for 2, drove in four and scored four times, and Renfroe had four hits, scored four and drove in three.

Cal Quantrill (1-2), from nearby Port Hope, Ontario, and the son of former major league pitcher Paul Quantrill, earned his first win in his fourth career start.

Edwin Jackson (0-2) got the loss, allowing seven runs in four innings.

PHILLIES 7, BREWERS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jake Arrieta pitched eight effective innings and Andrew McCutchen homered, leading Philadelphia to its third consecutive win.

César Hernández, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto also connected for the NL East leaders. Hoskins finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Arrieta (5-4) allowed two runs and five hits, struck out eight and walked one in his first win since April 27.

Mike Moustakas hit his 13th homer for Milwaukee, which lost for the fifth time in seven games. Jhoulys Chacín (3-6) allowed four runs in five innings.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell and Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun were both ejected by plate umpire Mike Estabrook.

TWINS 8, WHITE SOX 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Gibson struck out nine in seven innings, and the Twins beat the White Sox 8-1 for their 10th win in 11 games.

Gibson (5-2) gave up five hits and walked none. His only blemish was José Abreu's leadoff homer in the fourth inning.

C.J. Cron and Ehire Adrianza each drove in four runs for Minnesota.

White Sox starter Manny Bañuelos (2-4) returned after missing his last turn in the rotation with a sore shoulder. He allowed five runs in four innings.

YANKEES 7, ROYALS 3, GAME 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luke Voit hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning, helping the Yankees earn their sixth consecutive win in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

New York's J.A. Happ (4-3) threw six strong innings, striking out 10. Brett Gardner had three hits and scored twice.

Whit Merrifield hit a tying three-run homer for Kansas City in the sixth. But Voit quickly restored the Yankees' lead when he hit a two-run homer estimated at 470 feet off Scott Barlow (1-1).

CUBS 8, REDS 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Addison Russell homered at Wrigley Field for the first time since he was suspended for violating baseball's domestic violence policy, leading the Cubs to a wild victory.

With the wind blowing out on a warm day at the iconic neighborhood ballpark, Albert Almora Jr. and Jason Heyward also connected to help the NL Central-leading Cubs rebound from their disappointing loss in the series opener Friday. Tyler Chatwood gave Chicago's weary bullpen a lift by working the ninth for his first save since 2017.

Tucker Barnhart, Yasiel Puig and Derek Dietrich homered for the last-place Reds.

Dietrich's 13th homer tied it at 6 in the eighth. But the Cubs went ahead to stay on David Bote's RBI double against Jared Hughes (2-2) in the bottom half.

Dillon Maples (1-0) got two outs for the win.

ATHLETICS 6, MARINERS 5

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mike Fiers won in his first start at the Coliseum since pitching a no-hitter this month, and the Athletics handed the Mariners their fifth straight loss.

Matt Chapman homered and Ramon Laureano doubled in his fifth straight game, matching Miguel Tejada for the Oakland record.

Domingo Santana hit two homers and Mitch Haniger also connected for Seattle, which has lost eight of nine. Yusei Kikuchi (3-2) lasted just 3 1/3 innings.

Fiers (4-3) permitted three runs in six innings. Blake Treinen got his 10th save in 12 tries.

METS 5, TIGERS 4, 13 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — Tomás Nido homered against Buck Farmer leading off the 13th inning, Wilson Ramos homered twice and the Mets beat the Tigers for another comeback victory during a wild homestand.

Nido drove a 2-0 pitch from Farmer (3-4) narrowly over the wall in right-center, ending a game full of wasted chances for both teams.

New York has won five of six at Citi Field this week despite trailing in all but one of those games. That comes after the front office spoke up Monday to defend embattled manager Mickey Callaway. The Mets (25-26) can climb back to .500 with a win Sunday.

Héctor Santiago (1-0) pitched two innings for the win.

Detroit was 1 for 13 with runners with runners in scoring position and stranded 14. New York left seven on base.

DIAMONDBACKS 10, GIANTS 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ketel Marte homered for the second consecutive day, powering Arizona to the win.

Ildemaro Vargas drove in two runs and scored twice for Arizona. Kevin Cron added a double and two RBIs in his major league debut.

Taylor Clarke (1-1) pitched into the seventh and allowed three runs for his first career win.

Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and scored a run in his major league debut with the Giants.

Marte tripled and scored leading off the game before homering off Andrew Suarez (0-2) leading off the third.

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin pitched a four-hitter for his second career shutout, helping Washington to the victory.

Corbin (5-2) struck out five and walked one. Yan Gomes' three-run double to right field capped a five-run fourth inning for the Nationals.

Harold Ramirez had two of Miami's four hits. Sandy Alcantara (2-5) surrendered five runs — four earned — and six hits in five innings.