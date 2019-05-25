Torrealba’s single leads Charleston to 8-3 win over Columbia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Eduardo Torrealba hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to an 8-3 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Saturday.

The single by Torrealba scored Mitchell Robinson and Eduardo Navas to give the RiverDogs a 4-2 lead.

The RiverDogs later added a run in the seventh and three in the eighth. In the seventh, Josh Stowers scored when a runner was caught stealing, while Brandon Lockridge hit an RBI single and Frederick Cuevas hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Starter Roansy Contreras (4-2) got the win while Bryce Hutchinson (2-2) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, Charleston improved to 9-3 against Columbia this season.