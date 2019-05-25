Carbonell, Castro lift Tabasco over Dos Laredos 6-1

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Daniel Carbonell homered and singled twice, driving in three runs as the Olmecas de Tabasco beat the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 6-1 on Saturday.

Humberto Castro doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for Tabasco.

Tabasco started the scoring with a big second inning, when it put up four runs, including a two-run home run by Carbonell.

The Olmecas later tacked on a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Gerson Manzanillo hit an RBI single, while Carbonell hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tabasco left-hander Juan Pablo Oramas (1-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Luke Heimlich (4-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over four innings.

Despite the loss, Dos Laredos is 4-1 against Tabasco this season.