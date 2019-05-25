Sports

Weather pushes Oklahoma State-TCU Big 12 semi to Sunday

The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY

The Big 12 baseball tournament semifinal between Oklahoma State and TCU has been pushed from Saturday night to Sunday morning due to weather.

A news release from the conference said the game was postponed due to potential inclement weather entering the Oklahoma City area Saturday evening. The game is now scheduled for 9 a.m. Central.

The championship game between the Oklahoma State-TCU winner and West Virginia is to be played at 1 p.m. as originally scheduled.

