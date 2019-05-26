Miller leads Scranton/WB to 17-12 win over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Brad Miller hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets 17-12 on Saturday.

The home runs by Miller, both two-run shots, came in the fourth off Sean Burnett and in the sixth off Stephen Villines. Breyvic Valera homered, doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple in the win.

J.P. Feyereisen (3-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Syracuse starter Casey Coleman (0-5) took the loss in the International League game.

Scranton/WB hit a season-high seven doubles in its victory.

Travis Taijeron was a triple short of the cycle, driving in four runs for the Mets.

Scranton/WB improved to 6-1 against Syracuse this season.