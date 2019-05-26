Rosario’s single leads Lake Elsinore to 2-1 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Jeisson Rosario hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning to give the Lake Elsinore Storm a 2-1 win over the Modesto Nuts on Saturday.

Nate Easley scored on the play after he led off the inning with a triple.

The single by Rosario scored Easley to give the Storm a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Modesto took the lead on a double by Ariel Sandoval that scored Anthony Jimenez. Lake Elsinore answered in the fourth inning when Luis Campusano hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jean Cosme (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Juan Mercedes (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.