Vosler, Quiroz lift El Paso over Fresno 6-1

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Jason Vosler homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the El Paso Chihuahuas defeated the Fresno Grizzlies 6-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Esteban Quiroz doubled and singled twice with two runs for El Paso.

El Paso started the scoring in the second when it scored three runs, including a solo home run by Matthew Batten.

The Grizzlies cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jacob Wilson hit a solo home run.

El Paso southpaw Dietrich Enns (6-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Logan Ondrusek (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing three runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Wilson homered and singled for the Grizzlies.

The Chihuahuas swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 3-2 in nine innings. With the win, El Paso improved to 5-2 against Fresno this season.