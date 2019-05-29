Gaddis leads Lancaster to 9-4 win over San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Will Gaddis allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Lancaster JetHawks over the San Jose Giants in a 9-4 win on Tuesday.

Gaddis (3-4) allowed two runs while striking out four and walking two to get the win.

Lancaster started the scoring in the first inning when Casey Golden hit a two-run home run.

The JetHawks later added one run in the third and three in the fifth and eighth to secure the victory.

John Gavin (2-3) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the California League game. He also struck out four and walked four.