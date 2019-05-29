Foyle’s double leads Beloit to 8-6 win over Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Devin Foyle hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Beloit Snappers to an 8-6 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The double by Foyle came in the midst of a seven-run inning and tied the game 6-6. Later in the inning, Beloit took the lead when John Jones hit an RBI single and then added to it when Foyle scored on a fielder's choice.

After Beloit scored one run in the third inning, Quad Cities went up 6-1 behind an RBI single by Cesar Salazar and a two-run double by Austin Dennis.

Brandon Withers (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Devin Conn (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Jeremy Pena singled twice, scoring two runs for the River Bandits.