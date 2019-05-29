Lavarnway’s single leads Scranton/WB to 3-1 win over Rochester

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Ryan Lavarnway hit a bases-clearing single in the fourth inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 3-1 win over the Rochester Red Wings in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The single by Lavarnway scored Ryan McBroom, Brad Miller, and Gosuke Katoh and provided all the offense for Scranton/WB.

In the top of the first, Rochester took the lead on a solo home run by Nick Gordon.

Scranton/WB right-hander Brody Koerner (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Randy Dobnak (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after allowing three runs and three hits over 3 2/3 innings.