Alonso, Soto lift Jupiter over St. Lucie 9-2

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Lazaro Alonso homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Jupiter Hammerheads defeated the St. Lucie Mets 9-2 on Wednesday. The Hammerheads snapped a 10-game losing streak with the victory.

Isael Soto homered and singled with three RBIs and two runs for Jupiter.

Jupiter started the scoring with a big fifth inning, when it scored four runs, including RBI singles by Connor Grant and Soto.

Following the big inning, the Mets cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Quinn Brodey hit a solo home run.

The Hammerheads later added three runs in the seventh and two in the ninth to put the game away.

Starter Braxton Garrett (1-3) got the win while Darwin Ramos (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Florida State League game.