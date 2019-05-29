Allgeyer, Young lift Dunedin over Tampa 4-1

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Chavez Young singled twice, and Nick Allgeyer allowed just four hits over six innings as the Dunedin Blue Jays topped the Tampa Tarpons 4-1 on Wednesday.

Allgeyer (4-3) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking one to get the win.

Dunedin started the scoring with a big second inning, when it crossed the plate for four runs, including an RBI single by Cal Stevenson.

Following the big inning, the Tarpons cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Pablo Olivares hit an RBI single, scoring David Metzgar.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

JP Sears (2-2) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

Dunedin improved to 4-1 against Tampa this season.