Sports
Haseley leads Lehigh Valley over Pawtucket 3-1
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Adam Haseley had three hits and two RBI as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs beat the Pawtucket Red Sox 3-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Lehigh Valley started the scoring in the first inning when Haseley hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Andrew Romine.
After Lehigh Valley added a run in the second on a double by Haseley, the Red Sox cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Josh Ockimey scored on a groundout.
Tom Windle (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Pawtucket starter Jeremy Bleich (2-2) took the loss in the International League game.
Marco Hernandez doubled and singled for the Red Sox.
The teams split the doubleheader after Pawtucket won the first game 7-3.
Comments