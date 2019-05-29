Santana powers Indians past Red Sox 14-9

Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hits a solo home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston. AP Photo

Carlos Santana homered and hit Cleveland's first triple of the season, Greg Allen added a pair of three-baggers and the Indians pounded out a season-high 18 hits in a 14-9 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Santana, who finished a single shy of the cycle, was 3 for 4 with five RBIs as Cleveland matched its season best for runs.

Jose Ramirez had two doubles and two RBIs. Allen and Kevin Plawecki also drove in two runs apiece for the Indians, who won two of three against the World Series champions in Boston.

The Indians, shut out over the first seven innings Tuesday night before rallying with seven runs over the last two for a 7-5 win, scored at least once in each of the first seven innings Wednesday.

Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Andrew Benintendi and Xander Bogaerts homered for Boston. The Red Sox scored three in the eighth, two on Bogaerts' 10th home run of the season, to pull to 14-9 and loaded the bases with one out in the ninth before the Indians called on Brad Hand to close it out for his 15th save.

Shane Bieber (4-2) got the win despite allowing six runs and eight hits in five innings. He struck out six.

Ryan Weber (1-1) took the loss.

ANGELS 12, ATHLETICS 7

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Gold Glove first baseman Matt Olson made a rare throwing error in the 11th inning to allow the go-ahead run to score and Los Angeles beat Oakland and sent the Athletics to their second straight loss after a 10-game winning streak.

Mike Trout was rested a day after fouling a ball off the top of his right foot.

Noé Ramírez (2-0) retired six batters to win. César Puello had three hits, including his first career home run, and drove in four runs.

Puello was hit by a pitch from Lou Trivino (2-1) leading off the 11th and moved to second on a wild pitch. After Brian Goodwin walked, Luis Rengifo attempted to sacrifice both runners over. Olson attempted to field the bunt barehanded and bobbled the ball briefly before his throw to first sailed wide and into foul territory near the Angels bullpen.

Tommy LaStella singled three times and Jared Walsh had two hits and an RBI for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani singled, walked twice and scored once.

Olson, Mark Canha and Marcus Semien homered for Oakland.

PIRATES 7, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Josh Bell tied Pittsburgh's record with his 12th homer in May, and the Pirates stopped Derek Dietrich's home run spree in beating Cincinnati for a split of the teams' four-game series.

Bell's three-run homer tied Jason Bay's mark from May 2006. His 23rd extra-base hit in May left him one shy of Paul Waner's club record for any month. He had three hits, raising his average to .345 with 18 homers overall.

Colin Moran also had a three-run shot off Anthony DeSclafani (2-3), who has given up seven homers in his last three starts.

Left-hander Steven Brault (2-1) fanned Dietrich twice during his latest shutdown performance against the Reds. Brault is 4-0 career against Cincinnati with a 1.03 ERA and a scoreless streak of 19 2/3 innings. Brault allowed three singles and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings of his third start.

YANKEES 7, PADRES 0

NEW YORK (AP) — DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit jolted rookie Chris Paddack with instant home runs, James Paxton pitched four hitless innings in his return from the injured list and New York beat San Diego.

Gio Urshela also connected off Paddack, Gleyber Torres hit a late homer and Voit added his first big league triple as the Yankees won their eighth straight series.

San Diego didn't get a hit until the sixth when Wil Myers' blooper bounced out of LeMahieu's glove as he drifted out from second base.

Paddack (4-3) was pulled after five innings trailing 4-0.

Jonathan Holder (4-2) worked two innings and earned the win as the Yankees used five pitchers to complete the four-hitter.

RANGERS 8, MARINERS 7

SEATTLE (AP) — Nomar Mazara and Asdrubal Cabrera hit consecutive doubles in the ninth inning, lifting Texas over Seattle.

The Rangers capitalized on three errors and a wild pitch by relief pitchers in the sixth inning, leading to one of four lead changes. Shin-Soo Choo then hit a two-run single in the eighth to tie it at 7 in an unexpected pinch-hit appearance to set up Texas' ninth-inning rally.

Texas scored three runs in the first against Wade LeBlanc, but LeBlanc settled in and worked through the fifth inning, leaving with Seattle down 3-0.Things went very wrong when LeBlanc was replaced.

Jesse Biddle struck out the first batter he faced, but then flubbed Mazara's comebacker for one error and threw the ball away for another, allowing Mazara to reach second. Mazara got to third on a wild pitch while Biddle walked Cabrera, setting up Rougned Odor's RBI single and Ronald Guzmán's sacrifice fly for a 5-4 Rangers lead. Austin Adams relieved Biddle, threw wildly to first on a pickoff attempt but evaded further damage by striking out Jeff Mathis.

Haniger rallied the Mariners again with a sixth-inning home run off the left field foul pole to make it 7-5.

The bullpen couldn't hold that lead, either. Mazara singled to lead off the eighth and Odor walked before Choo's two-run single tied it. Mazara — with his third hit — and Cabrera doubled off Anthony Bass (0-1) for the lead, and Shawn Kelley picked up his sixth save.

TIGERS 4, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brandon Dixon hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning to lead Detroit past Baltimore.

The Tigers took two of the three games and won their first road series since April 1-3 against the Yankees.

Orioles reliever Mychal Givens allowed a solo homer to John Hicks that tied the game 2-2 in the eighth.

Nicholas Castellanos walked to lead off the ninth and Dixon followed with a two-run shot off Branden Kline (1-2).

Nick Ramirez (1-0) didn't allow a hit over three innings of relief. Shane Greene gave up a two-out double to Stevie Wilkerson in the ninth but still picked up his 18th save.

Keon Broxton got his second homer for Baltimore.

Rookie left-hander John Means allowed one run and three hits with a season-high seven strikeouts and no walks over six innings for the Orioles, who have lost 13 of 16.