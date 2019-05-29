Faedo, Azocar lead Erie to 3-0 win over Reading

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Jose Azocar hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three, and Alex Faedo struck out 12 over 6 1/3 innings as the Erie SeaWolves beat the Reading Fightin Phils 3-0 on Wednesday.

Faedo (3-3) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing two hits.

Erie scored its runs on a two-run home run and an RBI single by Azocar.

Bailey Falter (4-3) went six innings, allowing three runs and five hits while striking out four in the Eastern League game.

The Fightin Phils were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the SeaWolves' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.