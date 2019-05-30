Drake’s homer leads Monterrey to 5-2 win over Durango

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Yadir Drake hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 5-2 win over the Generales de Durango on Wednesday.

The home run by Drake scored Agustin Murillo and Ramon Rios and was the game's last scoring play.

The Generales tied the game 2-2 when Jon Kemmer hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Monterrey right-hander Cesar Vargas (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Jorge Martinez (2-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.

For the Generales, Kemmer homered and doubled, scoring two runs. Carlos Munoz reached base four times.

With the win, Monterrey improved to 4-1 against Durango this season.