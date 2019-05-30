Wisconsin beats Clinton 7-5

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Brice Turang scored on a wild pitch and David Fry scored on an error in the first inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 7-5 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Thursday. The Timber Rattlers swept the three-game series with the win.

The play started the scoring in a seven-run inning and gave the Timber Rattlers a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Wisconsin scored on four more plays, including a two-run single by Turang.

Clinton cut the deficit to 7-5 behind two hits and two RBI from Jerar Encarnacion.

Chad McClanahan doubled and singled for Wisconsin.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tyler Gillies (1-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Clinton starter Jake Walters (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

J.D. Osborne homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the LumberKings.