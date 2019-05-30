Remillard’s double leads Winston-Salem to 10-5 win over Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Zach Remillard hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Winston-Salem Dash to a 10-5 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Thursday.

The double by Remillard started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Dash a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Carlos Perez got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and then scored on a three-run double by Jordan George.

The Dash later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Perez hit an RBI single, while Steele Walker hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nick Madrigal in the seventh.

Winston-Salem left-hander Cristian Castillo (4-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Matt Smith (1-5) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up four runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wes Rogers homered and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Mudcats. Eddie Silva homered and singled, driving in three runs.