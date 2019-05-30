Castillo’s single leads Amarillo over Frisco in 8 innings

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Ivan Castillo hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to help lead the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 3-0 win over the Frisco RoughRiders in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Chris Baker scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Castillo. Later in the inning, Amarillo added insurance runs when Owen Miller drew a bases-loaded walk and Brad Zunica got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Starter Jesse Scholtens (3-1) got the win while Locke St. John (2-2) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.

The RoughRiders were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Sod Poodles' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

The Sod Poodles swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-1. With the win, Amarillo improved to 5-2 against Frisco this season.