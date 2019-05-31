Rodriguez’s double leads Dos Laredos to 10-7 win over Saltillo

LAREDO, Texas (AP) -- Josh Rodriguez hit a three-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 10-7 win over the Saraperos de Saltillo on Thursday. The Tecolotes swept the three-game series with the win.

The double by Rodriguez scored Roberto Valenzuela, Juan Martinez, and Johnny Davis to give the Tecolotes a 9-6 lead.

The Tecolotes tacked on another run in the seventh when Misael German hit a solo home run.

Cesilio Pimentel (3-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Saltillo starter Jonathan Sanchez (5-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Saraperos, Juan Perez doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home.

With the win, Dos Laredos improved to 4-2 against Saltillo this season.