Nicolino, Engel lead Charlotte to 4-0 win over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Adam Engel homered and had two hits, and Justin Nicolino allowed just one hit over eight innings as the Charlotte Knights defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 4-0 on Friday.

Nicolino (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one.

In the top of the first, Charlotte took the lead on a solo home run by Engel. The Knights then added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Daniel Palka hit an RBI single, while Matt Skole hit a two-run double in the eighth.

Tyler Alexander (1-7) went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits to take the hard-luck loss in the International League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

The Mud Hens were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Knights' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

With the win, Charlotte improved to 3-1 against Toledo this season.