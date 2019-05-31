Rain halts Campbell-NC State game; play to resume Saturday

North Carolina State's Tyler McDonough (13) makes a diving catch of the ball hit by Campbell's Collin Wolf during the first inning at the NCAA college baseball regional tournament, Friday, May 31, 2019, in Greenville, N.C. Ethan Hyman

Campbell and North Carolina State will continue their NCAA regional game Saturday after weather concerns kept them from finishing as scheduled Friday.

Campbell, the No. 3 seed, was leading the second-seeded Wolfpack 5-4 after 8 ½ innings Friday afternoon when play was halted. After a weather delay that lasted over five hours, tournament officials announced that the game would resume Saturday at noon.

The scheduled Friday night game between No. 1 seed East Carolina and No. 4 seed Quinnipiac will now take place Saturday at 4 p.m.

Campbell had taken a 4-0 lead in the first inning thanks in part to a two-run homer from Koby Collins. NC State closed the gap with three runs in the third. Campbell extended the lead to 5-3 in the fourth before Jonny Butler's solo shot in the eighth made it 5-4.