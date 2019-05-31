Ethridge dominant as Mississippi beats Jacksonville St 16-2

Mississippi's Tyler Keenan watches a two-run home run against Jacksonville State during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Oxford, Miss., Friday, May 31, 2019. Bruce Newman

Tyler Keenan, Anthony Servideo and Thomas Dillard hit homers, Will Ethridge threw seven dominant innings and Mississippi powered past Jacksonville State 16-2 on Friday night in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ole Miss (38-25) broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning that extended its lead to 10-1. Servideo's two-run homer, which was just his second of the year, capped the frame.

Ethridge (7-6) gave up a run in the first inning, but cruised after that as the Rebels built a big lead. The 6-foot-5 right-hander gave up two runs on three hits and retired 20 straight batters at one point. He struck out three.

Jacksonville State (37-22) was hurt by two errors, including one during the Rebels' five-run fifth. Garrett Farmer (5-2) gave up 10 runs, including five earned, over 4 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out six.