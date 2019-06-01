Bruce hits 300th HR to help Mariners beat Angels 4-3

Seattle Mariners' Jay Bruce hits a solo home run off of Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, May 31, 2019, in Seattle. The home run was the 300th of Bruce'S career. AP Photo

Jay Bruce hit his 300th career home run, Tom Murphy had a two-run shot and an RBI double, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Friday night.

Bruce's seventh-inning homer to center field provided the insurance run the Mariners needed to preserve the narrow victory, snapping a three-game losing streak. Bruce became the eighth active player with 300 home runs and 300 doubles, achieved in 1,557 games. That list includes teammate Edwin Encarnacion (a late scratch due to a dental procedure) and the Angels' Albert Pujols.

The win snapped the Angels' three-game winning streak and wasted a fairly strong start by the Angels' Tyler Skaggs (4-5), who gave up just five hits but made a handful of costly mistakes while giving up four runs in seven innings.

Skaggs' first mistake came a few pitches after Murphy doubled in the third inning for the Mariners' first hit. Home plate umpire Lance Barksdale called a balk on Skaggs and sent Murphy to third. He easily scored on Dylan Moore's single for a 1-0 lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Skaggs messed up again in the fifth when he walked Bruce with two outs. Murphy then homered to right field for a 3-0 lead. Murphy also picked off Brian Goodwin attempting to steal second in the seventh.

The Angels briefly got to Mike Leake (4-6) in the sixth inning when Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back home runs to left field with two outs. It was the first time Los Angeles has hit consecutive home runs this season, but it wasn't enough for the Angels.

Leake was otherwise flawless. He retired 14 of the first 15 batters he faced, didn't issue a walk against two strikeouts and scattered five hits in seven innings. He didn't allow a base runner other than Trout and Ohtani past first base.

The Mariners' bullpen again struggled. Reliever Austin Adams walked two players after starting the eighth. Seattle manager Scott Servais went to Jesse Biddle, who allowed Ohtani to single in a run to cut the lead to 4-3. Biddle followed by walking Kole Calhoun to load the bases. Anthony Bass came on and induced a fly ball to end the threat and pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his first save.

Skaggs finished with eight strikeouts.

MOUND MOVES

Angels: Los Angeles recalled reliever John Curtiss from Triple-A Salt Lake City and optioned RHP Jake Jewell to make room a day after he pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief against the Mariners. The team also designated RHP Matt Ramsey for assignment. Ausmus would not confirm that minor leaguer Jose Suarez will start Sunday's game in Seattle in place of regular starter Trevor Cahill, who will be pushed back a day.

Mariners: Servais sat down with LHP Yusei Kikuchi on Friday, a day after his second straight difficult start. The two talked over how the Japanese rookie felt and how he might be used going forward. Kikuchi could make another abbreviated start of one inning next week or he could be pulled for one spin of the rotation. That decision will probably come Saturday.

Seattle continued to tinker with its bullpen Friday, recalling RHP Chasen Bradford from Triple-A Tacoma. He's had 10 major league relief appearances this season with one save and one hold. The Mariners optioned David McKay back to Tacoma to make room.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney (0-0, 3.60 ERA) will make his second start of the season and first on the road after returning from elbow inflammation.

Mariners: LHP Tommy Milone (1-1, 3.38 ERA) tries for his second consecutive win after striking out seven and allowing four hits in a 6-2 win over Texas.